Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

VSCO opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.