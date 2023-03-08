Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer Sells 1,482 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.26.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.