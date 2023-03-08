Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer Sells 1,482 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

