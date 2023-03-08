Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) vs. Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Head-To-Head Review

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vizsla Silver and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gold Fields 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 144.00%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.07%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Gold Fields.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.09) -13.89 Gold Fields $4.29 billion 1.89 $711.00 million $1.30 6.96

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Fields beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

