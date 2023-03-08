Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNNVF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.19) to €39.00 ($41.49) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

