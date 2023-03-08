Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of WM stock opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

