Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $60.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.