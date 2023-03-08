Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,805 shares of company stock worth $263,993. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.