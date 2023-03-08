Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Western Digital worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,212,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

