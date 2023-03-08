Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE XPOF opened at $29.48 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000 over the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

