Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.47 million. Yext also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Institutional Trading of Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Yext by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

