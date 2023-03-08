Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.09 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Institutional Trading of Yext

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.