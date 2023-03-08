Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

