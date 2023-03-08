Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,022. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.