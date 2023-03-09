100,000 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.69% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 84.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 554,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 254,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 287,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TGVC opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.