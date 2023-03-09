10,445 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $12,061,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

