1,099,154 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Squarespace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 216,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after acquiring an additional 179,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Raymond James raised their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

