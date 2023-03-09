14,400 Shares in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Infinite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Infinite Acquisition by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $358,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Infinite Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.