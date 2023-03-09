28,123 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

VCV opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.