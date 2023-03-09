3,360 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,136,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,179,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $18,473,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,959 shares of company stock worth $16,766,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $198.33 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.