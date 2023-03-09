3,409 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 24.4% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,091.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.03. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

