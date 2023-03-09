3,851 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 147,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 86,751 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,012,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $101.83 and a 1-year high of $328.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

