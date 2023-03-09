3,887 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

