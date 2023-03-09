3,932 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,693,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,530,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 278,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

