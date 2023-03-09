3,952 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

