43,264 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $430.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.59. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $443.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.