4,562 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

