4,582 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.