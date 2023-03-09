Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $89.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.