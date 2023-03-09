ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.

ACM Research stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

