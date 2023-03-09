ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.
ACM Research Stock Up 5.4 %
ACM Research stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.99.
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
