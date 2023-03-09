Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $26,049.44 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.6 %

ADUS opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

