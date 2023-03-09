Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $26,049.44 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ADUS opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
