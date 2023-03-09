Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.00

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.37), with a volume of 48767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.80 ($2.29).

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.15. The company has a market capitalization of £557.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,782.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

