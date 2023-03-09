AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.39 million.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.71 and a beta of 0.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

