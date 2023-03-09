AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Critical Review

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.26 -$20.07 million ($0.70) -5.94 Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 2.07 -$31.82 million ($1.62) -23.30

This table compares AgileThought and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgileThought, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AgileThought and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00 Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -17.62% -10.68% -4.18% Montrose Environmental Group -5.84% -9.40% -3.75%

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

