Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $565,080.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilysys Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Agilysys by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

