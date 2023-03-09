Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

