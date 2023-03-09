Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $64.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.