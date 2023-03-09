Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier Sells 5,700 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33.

On Friday, January 6th, Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $253.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $172.78 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.44.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

