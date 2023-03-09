Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Major Shareholder Sells $248,780,698.92 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 32,243,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,495,000 after buying an additional 6,017,129 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,931,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

