Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 260.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Allakos by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

