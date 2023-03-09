Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

AMOT opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

