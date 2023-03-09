Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
