Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

