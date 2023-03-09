Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,859.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

