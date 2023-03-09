Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,897.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

