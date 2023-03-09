Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.24% of Altimmune worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altimmune by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 65.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

