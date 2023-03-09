American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.41%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

