American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in American Public Education by 58.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in American Public Education by 283.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

