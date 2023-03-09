Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.
ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.