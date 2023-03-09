AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 5,440 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 193,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

