Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,687,500.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,925,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
