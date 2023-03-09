Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Price Target at $122.88

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

